Authorities ID man killed in Vegas hookah lounge shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge that left 13 others wounded, including two critically. The County Coroner’s Office said Monday that 33-year-old Demetreus Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting early Saturday and his death has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office also said it couldn’t identify a place of residence for Beard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately respond to requests Monday from The Associated Press for updated information in the case. Police have previously said that detectives believe two people got into an argument during a party inside the lounge and exchanged gunfire before fleeing.