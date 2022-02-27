Pennsylvania Man Catches 25-Pound Tiger Muskellunge Fish In Westmoreland County
By Web Staff
Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania had quite the catch while ice fishing in Westmoreland County.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission shared a picture of the massive fish caught by Daniel Salter, who is from St. Marys, Elk County.
He caught and released a 25-pound, 45 1/2-inch tiger muskellunge while fishing Keystone Lake.
Congrats on the incredible catch, Daniel!
