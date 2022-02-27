Ohio district wins top tap prize at water tasting contest

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest. Montpelier, Ohio, took home first place for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. It beat out last year’s winner, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which placed second. Another California entry, the Mission Springs Water District, was third. All three have won the gold medal previously. Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 16 states, three Canadian provinces and eight other countries.