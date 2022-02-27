Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for suspects after 14 people were shot during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge. The search was still on Sunday, a day after one man died and two others were critically wounded in theshooting. Detectives believe two suspects exchanged gunfire and fled before police arrived early Saturday. Dispatchers received calls at about 3:15 a.m. about multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the hookah bar named Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant. Police didn’t provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting and there was no new information about the conditions of the hospitalized victims.