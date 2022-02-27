Care Harbor To Offer Free Medical Services For Most Vulnerable In LA At Massive Clinic

By Web Staff

INGLEWOOD, California (KCAL, KCBS) — People who require medical services but who are unable to afford it have a chance to get care free of charge.

Care Harbor is preparing for its massive clinic, serving the most vulnerable in Los Angeles.

Organizers handed out the wristbands Saturday that will allow them to get the services.

More will be handed out through 3 p.m. Sunday at The Forum in Inglewood.

“It’s not just the virus, but it is the lack of access to medical care during the pandemic,” Donald Manelli, Care Harbor’s CEO, said. “There is a huge, pent-up demand and it hasn’t gone away.”

The clinic is expected to take place March 4th through March 6th on South Broadway. It will include Los Angeles’ leading health care providers, volunteer doctors, dentists, and nurses providing free medical care.

