Albania refuses to play Russia in UEFA Nations League games

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s government joined the wave of European opposition to playing any sports games against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. The move was notable as Albania is among the few national teams in men’s soccer with games scheduled soon against Russia in official competitions. Albania is due to host Russia in Tirana on June 2 in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League competition. The return game is on June 13 though UEFA ruled Friday that Russian teams must find neutral venues for its home games. “Albania will not take part in any sport games with the Russian Federation until the end of Ukraine’s occupation,” Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka said Sunday.