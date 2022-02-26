Spurs rip through Leeds’ frail defense in 4-0 win in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Tottenham has became the latest team to rip through Leeds’ fragile defense by winning 4-0 at Elland Road to give manager Antonio Conte something to smile about this time. Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane scored goals in the opening 27 minutes and Leeds’ players were booed off at halftime. Son Heung-min added a fourth in the 85th minute by running onto an exquisite long pass from Kane to finish past goalkeeper Illan Meslier. It was the 20th goal Leeds has conceded in five games in February, which is a Premier League record for a single month. The win saw Tottenham bounce back from a 1-0 loss at Burnley on Wednesday.