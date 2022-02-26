Locked-out players, MLB meet for 6th straight day

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players are meeting with Major League Baseball for the sixth straight day as management’s end-of-Monday deadline approaches for a labor deal that would salvage opening day and a 162-game schedule. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are among the players at the talks in Jupiter, Florida. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage is in its 87th day. After days of little progress, the sides neared agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.