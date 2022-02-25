Union organizers win another Starbucks vote

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Union organizers overwhelmingly won a vote Friday to represent workers at a Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona, giving them their third win in an effort to organize the sector.

The vote was 25 in favor of the union and only 3 opposed. There were a total of 43 workers eligible to vote.

The union, Starbucks Workers United, had already won the right to represent workers at two stores in Buffalo, New York, but lost the vote at a third store there, although it is challenging that election result. The union has also filed to hold additional elections at more than 100 Starbucks stores across 26 states.

Even if the union wins all those stores, it will be a fraction of the Starbucks stores nationwide.

Company filings show Starbucks had 235,000 employees at nearly 9,000 company-operated stores in the United States as of October 2021. The company is throwing significant resources, including visits by top executives to stores holding votes, to convince employees not to unionize.

But this third win, by such a large margin, could give a lift to the union’s closely-watched effort to file for elections at additional stores.

