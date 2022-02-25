Skip to Content
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

<i>David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>A customer waiting to enter a restaurant holds a protective mask in San Francisco
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- U.S. officials say most Americans live in places where healthy people can safely take a break from wearing masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.

The CDC's community levels for U.S.

They focus less on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

More than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks for now.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

The CDC's guide to transmission levels and masking recommendations.

The new recommendations don’t change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation.

News

Associated Press

