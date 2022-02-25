Alan Taylor wins $50,000 book prize for ‘American Republics’

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian Alan Taylor, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has received a $50,000 honor from the New York-Historical Society. Taylor’s “American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850” has won the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize in American History. Taylor’s win was announced Friday. Previous winners include Robert Caro, Gordon Wood and Jill Lepore. Taylor has won Pulitzers for “William Cooper’s Town: Power and Persuasion on the Frontier of the Early American Republic” and “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia: 1772-1832.”