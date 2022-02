SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police department is asking for the public's help in searching for a man who stole a purse Wednesday morning.

This incident occurred on North Main Street.

Police said the suspect has used the victims' credit card to make various transactions totaling several hundred dollars.

This suspect is wanted by Salinas Police. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Rodriguez at 831-758-7321 and reference case #22-020903.