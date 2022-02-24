New alarm registration system for Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they are transitioning to a new alarm registration system that is supposed to be completed by March.

People in incorporated areas of Santa Cruz County will have to register new and existing alarm systems online.

During the transition, the residents with the current alarm system will not have their services impacted but will need to re-register.

To register an alarm click here.

Any questions should be directed to Crywolf services at 833-981-4009 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. email santacruzcoca@alarm-billing.com.