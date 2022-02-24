How the Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect inflation on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Americans are being told to brace for tough times ahead — as President Biden unveils new sanctions on Russia meant to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

In a press conference Thursday, the President announced the new sanctions, which include export blocks on technology, which Biden said will limit Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.

Sanctions will also be placed on Russian banks, to target "corrupt billionaires."

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," said President Biden.

Impacts are already being felt on the Central Coast less than a day after the invasion — gas prices hit new record highs all across the state Thursday, including the Salinas and Santa Cruz areas.

"You have to be honest with the American public. You have to be honest about the consequences of this type of unprovoked, unjustified attack. There's going to be consequences on the American people, and that does mean higher gas prices. That does mean higher commodity prices, therefore higher food prices as well. This, unfortunately, is one of the consequences that this type of attack will have, not just on the people of Ukraine, but on the people of the world, realizing that it's going to hurt the world economy." Congressman Jimmy Panetta

KION's Lisa Principi will have a full report on the effects we can expect locally tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.