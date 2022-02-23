Soledad High girls soccer team losses appeal, season over

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Superintendent of Soledad Unified School District Randy Bangs said the Soledad High School girls soccer team lost its appeal following a heartbreaking season-ending penalty shoot-out.

Soledad original won this game over Monte Vista Christan School after double OT on Saturday but a referee error reversed this decision.

"It's really unfortunate that the players are getting punished for the adult's mistakes," Sophmore Sophia Marte said.

The ruling for overtime should have been penalty kicks but referees mistakenly called for two five-minute overtime periods, that Soledad won 1-0.

"I was surprised it was the refs fault because they are officials, they should have known the rules, sophomore Jennifer Troncoso said.

Penalty kicks were played on Tuesday to correct the mistake and Monte Vista won, advancing them in the playoffs and ending Soldedad's season.

"In the future (I hope) it doesn't happen again and we can avoid this whole thing," freshman Maiana Leon said. "It's not nice. It doesn't feel good. We're all under so much pressure and it just seems unfair."

The girls wanted to thank the Soledad community for all of the support they've received.