Sale of Watsonville Community Hospital has been approved

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Watsonville Community Hospital has been approved for sale to the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge M. Elaine Hammond approved the sale Wednesday and has given PVHDP until August 31, 2022, to close on the sale.

Once signed, a sale order approves the Asset Purchase Agreement between the two parties and is based on what the Watsonville Hospital Corporation and its debtor-affiliates recommend.

“We envisioned a future in which Watsonville Community Hospital is led by the community and purposed for the community through close community connections, transparency in governance and financial accountability,” Mimi Hall, PVHDP board member and spokesperson said.

PVHDP will continue to raise funds for the purchase and initial operation costs of the hospital.

An estimated $20 million from the State of California is anticipated from the 2022-to 2023 Governor's budget.

The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors, on behalf of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District is seeking applications for people interested in joining the District's inaugural Board of Directors.

Five positions are available and are voluntary.

The application period is currently open and applications are due by March 4 and you can apply here.