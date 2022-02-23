President Biden says U.S. and allies “will hold Russia accountable” after attack on Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV)-- U.S. President Joe Biden is condemning Russia after an “unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine.

Biden plans to address the American people on Thursday after the Group of Seven leaders.

More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.

In a statement Biden added:

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.” President Biden

President Biden's statement on Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine.

This stems from Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Putin said he doesn't plan to occupy Ukraine and bloodshed will fall to the Ukrainian government.

Putin also warned other countries that attempts to interfere with Russian actions will lead to “consequences they have never seen.”