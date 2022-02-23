Police pursuit ends with arrest, cocaine and ecstasy found

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Hollister Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night after finding him with cocaine and ecstasy pills.

At around 11 p.m. a police officer tried to stop Elijah Hernandez after he ran a red light.

Elijah then turned off his headlights and fleed from police, driving at speeds of nearly 100 mph, according to Police.

He then lost control of his vehicle near San Felipe Road and Highway 25 and left his vehicle in the middle of a field.

Elijah then fled on foot and was quickly arrested.

Photo courtesy of Hollister Police Department.

Elijah had a warrant for his arrest, a suspended license and an assortment of cocaine and ecstasy pills.