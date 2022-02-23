Las Vegas family believes infant was sickened by recalled baby formula

By DREW ANDRE

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Since Samir Coffee’s birth in November he has been in and out of the hospital with a variety of health issues. He’s suffered serious fevers, vomiting, urinary tract infections, among other issues. Doctors have not had answers for the young parents.

The family said they’ve given him six different types of baby formula, but the issues have persisted. The family heard of the baby formula recall and said they discovered all of the formula they had tried was included.

The recall is for certain powdered infant formulas produced by an Abbott Nutrition facility in Stugis, Michigan due to an outbreak of bacterial infections.

The affected brands of formula are Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Nevada WIC has confirmed that the products are in Nevada. Consumers are advised to avoid purchasing the formula and to check any purchases to confirm it isn’t from the Sturgis facility.

“We’ve been inundated with parents calling and asking what do we do if we have these lot numbers,” pediatrician at Epitomedical Dr. Constantine George said.

The lot number is on the bottom of the container. George said Abbott products make up about half of the formula in the United States.

“Abbott does the Similac products, and we have Mead Johnson that does the Enfamil products,” George said. “We do have other carriers in the country, but you’re getting into more expensive product and just from availability Mead Johnson and Abbott have a dominance in the market.”

The recall has also impacted children with serious lactose intolerance or allergies to milk proteins that need a specific kind of formula.

It’s unknown how long the recall will last.

