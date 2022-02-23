Hundreds protest COVID-19 mandates in Bulgaria’s capital

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Several hundred people opposing COVID-19 mandates have staged a protest rally in Bulgaria’s capital. They waved national flags and banners of the nationalist Revival party which organized the protest. The demonstrator chanted “Resignation” and ”Freedom” and called on the government to step down over its “failure to handle the health crisis.” A heavy police presence was in place and the protest in downtown Sofia remained peaceful. The protesters rejected a government-sponsored plan for a gradual removal of COVID-19 related restrictions. They demanded instead the immediate end of the mandatory wearing of face masks and the use of health passes.