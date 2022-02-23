Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:55 PM

Frigid temperatures affecting crops and plants on the Central Coast

KION_REPORTER_BRATTEN

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) The Central Coast has been experiencing extremes in temperatures this winter. Now, the unusual cold snap is bringing cool daytime highs and frigid overnight lows to the area. A stark contrast from the summer-like conditions just last week. 

KION’s Erika Bratten talks with a farmer and nursery about how these abnormally cold nights can be damaging to crop and plant productions. That story tonight at 11pm on KION News Channel 5, 46.

News
Author Profile Photo

Erika Bratten

Erika Bratten is a weather forecaster for KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content