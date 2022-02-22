‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Wendy Williams Show” is ending because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and will be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury says the new daytime show “Sherri” will “inherit” the time slots on the Fox network’s owned-and-operated stations. They have been the backbone of Williams’ national syndication since 2008. Williams has not taped her show since July 2021 due to health issues that she hasn’t detailed. Shepherd, a former co-host on “The View,” has been among the guests filling in for Williams. Shepherd says in a statement that her show will combine her love of “pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy.”