Police: Greenfield native’s one-year-old son mauled by dog in Oklahoma

SPENCER, Oklah. (KION-TV)-- The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a one-year-old boy who they said got mauled by a pit bull Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on Daryl Lane at around 2:30 p.m. and found the one-year-old suffering from severe injuries.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and the dog was seized.

The toddler was not living at the home but was a neighbor.

KION spoke with the boy's mother, Cassandra Rodriguez, who said that she was born and raised in King City and that her husband is a Greenfield native.

Their son JJ Rodriguez is in stable but critical condition after suffering extensive facial damage that required surgery.

Delfina Wright (JJ's grandmother) said that five of the neighbor's pit bulls attacked her grandson who was in the front yard with his siblings.

JJ's father Jose Rodriguez heard his son's screams and went to the front yard and put his body over his son to shield him.

He fought four off while one had a hold of his son's arm and Jose eventually freed his son, according to Wright.

According to law authorities, the police have been called to the home of the dog owner several times on complaints of pit bulls running loose.

The family has set up a GoFundme to cover JJ's surgery costs and you can donate here.