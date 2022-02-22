Noem, South Dakota Republicans take aim at abortion pills

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to make the state one of the hardest places in the country to get abortion pills is gaining support from Republican House lawmakers. But a federal judge has halted a similar state rule from taking effect, finding that it likely violated women’s constitutional right to seek an abortion. Every Republican on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber this week. It would require women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills.