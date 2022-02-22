Guilty pleas tossed in California federal officer slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out guilty pleas by three members of the Grizzly Scouts anti-government militia who are accused of destroying records in the deadly shooting of a federal security officer in Oakland. KGO-TV says the judge on Tuesday threw out last year’s deal that recommended a year or less in prison, saying the men were “dedicated” to killing law enforcement officers. Their trial is set for June. Prosecutors say the men conspired to obstruct justice in the investigation of Steven Carrillo, an ex-Air Force officer who pleaded guilty last month to murder. Authorities say Carrillo gunned down David Patrick Underwood as he stood in front of the Oakland federal building in 2020.