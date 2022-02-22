Couples celebrate rare palindrome date 2/22/22 by getting married at Boston City Hall

By Rachel Holt

BOSTON (WBZ) — Nerves and excitement, as couples prepared to tie the knot on Tuesday in Boston.

“Very excited. A little nervous, but very excited,” said Ben Lewis of Concord.

WBZ-TV spoke with a handful of soon-to-be-married couples at Boston City Hall, each noting the palindrome date 2/22/22 and how they wanted to make it their own.

“We just kept on pushing it back and we said you know what that’s it, let’s do 2/22 and here we are,” said Cole Wiegand of Quincy.

“It came up on Pinterest or something that 2/22 and it was like a lucky day. So it’s exciting,” said Michelle Gilbert of Concord.

Weddings during the week are more common these days, according to Director of Marketing and PR at the Liberty Hotel, Ashley Sheen.

“Especially with COVID, those weekend weddings aren’t necessarily as coveted. People have a little more freedom to travel, more freedom with their work schedules,” said Sheen.

In fact, 2/22 falling on a Tuesday made it even more appealing for some, with the day unofficially being referred to as “Twosday.”

“The fact that it’s on a Tuesday as well I’m like it’s meant to be so let’s just make it happen,” said Stephanie Pitts of Abington.

At Boston City Hall, appointments to get married were fully booked, and there were a dozen wedding ceremonies that took place inside throughout the special day.

“They look for a special day. It’s like when they come to file for a marriage license or to have a wedding they want it to be some special date. It’s sort of like let’s play the lottery number situation and I feel like they think it brings good luck,” said City Registrar at Boston City Hall, Patty McMahon.

And one of the perks: an anniversary that will be hard to forget.

“Well, it is a special day. I would marry her on any day but 2/22, it works for me,” said Kevin Crane of Abington.

