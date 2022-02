SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a man was caught on camera stealing a gold rope chain on Saturday.

Police said a man wearing an A's hat stole a gold chain worth $5,3000 from Valliani Jewelers in the Northridge Mall.

The suspect ran from the store, out of the mall, into the parking and got away inside a white vehicle.

The man Salinas Police are looking for in relation to a stolen chain. Photo courtesy of Salinas Police.

Salinas Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.