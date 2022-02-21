Portugal’s drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse. The national weather agency reported Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions. It said average rainfall for Feb. 1-15 was just 7% of the average over a 30-year period. It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens. The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid due to a lack of grass for their livestock.