Police: 5 gang members arrested in Watsonville for guns and drugs

Watsonville Police Department
Guns, drug and body armor found in gang member arrest.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of a known gang member, and three firearms, drugs and body armor were seized, according to the Watsonville Police Department.

Greg Arias was pulled over, ran from police with a firearm on his person and was tased leading to his arrest.

Arias is on probation and is a convicted felon.

His arrest was one of five in the past few days by the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team.

Guns and drugs seized in gang arrests over the last week by the Santa Cruz Anti-Crime Team.

A few days before Arias' arrest four gang members in two unrelated cases were also arrested and found with a gun each and drugs for sale.

Enrique Ortiz and Angel Ortiz were arrested in one case and Fernando Carranza and Isiah Ruelas were arrested in a second case.

All four suspects were on either probation or parole in Santa Cruz County.

