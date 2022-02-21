Pinnacles National Parks warns of hours-long delays ahead of President’s Day

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION)- If you plan on spending this President's Day outdoors, the Pinnacles National Park warns about hours-long delays to get into the park.

The park shared video on it's Facebook of dozens of cars lining up to get into the Chaparral and Jawbone lots on the West side of the park Sunday. It says the East entrance was even more packed.

The Pinnacle National Park's post says it expects more traffic Monday morning until the afternoon.

It recommends those planning on making the visit, "If you plan on visiting the park this #PresidentsDay, make sure that you arrive early, and check our website at nps.gov/pinn to plan alternative options in case your preferred lot is full!"