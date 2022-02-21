Israeli probe finds no sign of police abuse in spyware case

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Justice Ministry says an investigation has found “no indication” that police illegally hacked the mobile phones of dozens of public figures. The announcement Monday contradicted the key claims of a series of explosive investigative reports in a leading Israeli newspaper. Israel’s attorney general ordered the investigation last month in the wake of the unsourced reports by the Calcalist business daily. The paper said police spied on politicians, protesters and even members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, including one of his sons. The paper said police used Pegasus, a controversial spyware program developed by Israeli company NSO Group. The reports have caused widespread uproar. Police officials had denied any wrongdoing.