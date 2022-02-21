Davis scores 22 to carry UMES past NC Central 79-66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chase Davis had a season-high 22 points as Maryland Eastern Shore beat North Carolina Central 79-66. Davis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and five assists. Kris Monroe scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-12, 8-3), who saw a four-game win streak end and scored a season-low 23 in the second half.