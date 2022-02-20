Malta to hold March 26 vote to decide next government

By KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND

Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Voters in Malta will elect a new Parliament in a few weeks in balloting that will also decide the island nation’s next government. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday announced that the balloting will be held on March 26. The Labour Party has been in power since 2013, after winning back-to-back elections. The current government’s five-year term expires at the end of June. In the last five years, opinion polls have showed the Labour Party comfortably ahead of their rivals, the Nationalist Party. The same polls also found a substantial number of undecided voters.