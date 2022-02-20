Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
There were five gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 16 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Mixed Team Parallel Big: Austria
Bobsleigh
- 4-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s 30km Mass Start Free: Therese Johaug, Norway
Curling
- Women’s: Great Britain
Ice Hockey
- Men’s: Finland
The full medal table can be found here.
