GOP voting changes set for approval by Wisconsin Legislature

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is preparing to pass a package of fast-tracked bills this week that will make it more difficult to vote in the presidential battleground state, election year measures that are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The proposal are part of a nationwide effort by Republicans to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was stolen. The Wisconsin Senate was taking up more than a dozen measures on Tuesday, with final passage in the Assembly expected on Thursday.