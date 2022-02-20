Dozens of arrests later, Ottawa police still pushing to end ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

By Michael Lee, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — With about 170 people arrested over the last couple of days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city’s core.

Officers took a more aggressive approach to “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators on Saturday, carrying batons, wearing helmets, using pepper spray, and deploying the Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) after demonstrators allegedly assaulted police with weapons.

Police also have accused protesters of launching gas, with officers arresting some with smoke grenades, fireworks and body armour.

The escalation in enforcement marks the fourth straight weekend of demonstrations in the nation’s capital, where protesters have called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, and in some cases, for a new government to be installed.

Police arrested more than 100 people on Friday and 47 on Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, police say 53 vehicles had been towed.

The size of the protests has diminished over the last few days after some demonstrators chose to leave with their vehicles.

Police cleared protesters from Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Saturday for the first time since the protests began on Jan. 28.

Interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell told reporters that while he couldn’t give an estimate on when residents will have their streets back, he said the operation will move forward to remove protesters “peacefully.”

He also defended the tactics used by police, saying there will be an opportunity to review all complaints made by those who feel officers used excessive force.

Parliamentarians resumed debate Saturday on the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, which among other things, has banned protests deemed to be illegal and frozen the bank accounts of some of those involved in the “Freedom Convoy.”

The parliamentary precinct went into a “hold and secure” position Saturday in response to the ongoing police operation, meaning the doors were locked and access was interrupted for some.

A number of key “Freedom Convoy” organizers and influencers also have been charged.

Pat King is expected to appear at a bail hearing early next week.

An Ontario judge granted bail to Chris Barber and released him on a $100,000 bond, on the condition he leave Ontario by Feb. 23, and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with other major protest organizers.

A judge will decide on Tuesday whether to grant Tamara Lich bail. Ontario courts are closed this Monday because of the Family Day holiday.

Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer, turned himself in near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel on Friday. However, charges have not been formally announced.

None of the charges against any of the organizers has been proven in court.

Other protests in solidarity with the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy” took place Saturday in Surrey, B.C., near the Pacific Highway border crossing, Quebec City and Fredericton.

Another convoy is currently rolling through Nova Scotia on its way to Halifax.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press

