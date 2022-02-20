6-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition after dog attack

By KTVT Staff

DALLAS (KTVT) — Dallas Police and Dallas Animal Services are investigating a dog attack on a 6-year-old boy in far North Dallas Thursday, Feb. 17.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road just off the President George Bush Turnpike.

Dallas Police said as the boy was getting off the school bus, the dog’s owner failed to secure the dog, resulting in the dog getting out of the apartment and attacking the child.

The boy suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

The dog owner was arrested and charged with “Felony 3 Attack by Dangerous Dog Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.”

Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn tweeted, “Please join me in praying for a young boy who has been seriously mauled by a dog in @CityOfDallas @DentonCountyTX. I’m told he is currently in surgery and today is his birthday. The owner of the dog has been arrested.”

Dallas Animal Services said it had no previous history with this particular dog before the attack.

DAS said the dog is in their custody.

