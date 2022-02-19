Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor dies at the age of 80

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80, the Washington Commanders announced on Saturday.

“Charley is a member of the Washington Ring of Fame and one of the most decorated players in franchise history,” Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said in a statement.

Taylor, who was drafted third overall in the 1964 National Football League Draft out of Arizona State, spent his entire 14-year career with the Washington team. Taylor was named Associated Press Rookie of the Year the same year he was drafted.

By 1967, he earned a first team All-Pro selection. He played running back and wide receiver and made eight Pro Bowls.

Taylor retired in 1977 as the NFL all-time leading receiver.

His record of 649 receptions for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns would stand until 1984. Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame that same year.

He remains the franchise leader in receiving touchdowns and overall touchdowns, with 90.

After retiring, Taylor spent 13 seasons as the team’s wide receivers coach.

“He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach. Charley was a great man and will be sorely missed by all,” the Snyders’ statement added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Patricia and the entire Taylor family during this time.”

