Germany’s Scholz says now is ‘moment of truth’ for Iran deal

MUNICH (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says that “now is the moment of truth” to determine whether Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers can be salvaged. Scholz said Saturday at an an annual security conference in Munich that the Iranian leadership needs to make a choice. Negotiators from Iran and Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are working in Vienna to restore life to the accord. The agreement granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.