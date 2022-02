NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tosan Evbuomwan had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Wright added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Princeton moved into a first place tie in the Ivy League with an 81-75 victory over Yale. Drew Friberg had 12 points for Princeton, which earned its fourth straight win. Azar Swain had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Both teams are 9-2 in the Ivy League, with Penn a half-game back at 9-3.