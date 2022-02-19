Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Eve Muirhead led Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal. The British pulled away with a four-ender in the seventh for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. It was the first Olympic championship for the sport’s homeland since 2002. The British men took silver a day earlier. It was the most lopsided women’s final in Olympic history. Muirhead won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games with a different team. She was paired this time with Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff. The foursome was put together in November for a last-chance Olympic qualifier after the British stumbled at the world championship and failed to earn a berth in Beijing.