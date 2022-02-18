SPCA hosting ‘Somebunny to Love’ adoption event

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County SPCA is holding a rabbit adoption event from Feb. 11 to Feb. 28 for all their bunny companions.

Through Feb. 28, adopters can pick their price on every rabbit in the shelter.

SPCA Monterey County is located at 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, across from the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.



Pilsner is 4.1 Ibs. and a very sweet boy. "I am looking for a nice indoor home where I would have lots of room to explore." (Photo courtesy of Calista Silva KION Chief Photographer).

Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

SPCA rabbit adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations, a health evaluation and more.

Magnolia is a beautiful 5.7 Ibs English Spot. "My favorite things to do include eating hay and greens, I love greens! Do I sound like a good fit for you? Come meet me today!" (Photo courtesy of Calista Silva KION Chief Photographer).

Regular adoption fees for rabbits are $35.

For more information on these furry boys please call The SPCA at 831-373-2631 or view adoptable pets