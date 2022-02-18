SPCA hosting ‘Somebunny to Love’ adoption event
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Monterey County SPCA is holding a rabbit adoption event from Feb. 11 to Feb. 28 for all their bunny companions.
Through Feb. 28, adopters can pick their price on every rabbit in the shelter.
SPCA Monterey County is located at 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, across from the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
SPCA rabbit adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations, a health evaluation and more.
Regular adoption fees for rabbits are $35.
For more information on these furry boys please call The SPCA at 831-373-2631 or view adoptable pets
