Paris transport strike disrupts subway, trains to suburbs

PARIS (AP) — Commuters in Paris are facing disruptions as public transport workers hold a one-day strike to protest what they say is an insufficient salary increase proposal by the state-owned transport company RATP amid rising inflation. Most subway lines in the Paris area and train services linking the capital with the suburbs were shut down during rush hours Friday. The government, which supports the RATP management’s offer of a 2.7% increase, insists that transport workers will retain purchasing power. The unions claim that the offer in reality amounts to no more than a 0,4 % increase.