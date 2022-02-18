Los Angeles Unified School District to drop outdoor mask mandate

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBSLA/KION-TV)-- The Los Angeles School District will no longer require students or staff to wear face masks while outdoors on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Anyone who takes part in school-sanctioned athletic activities on Monday will also not be required to wear masks.

“In alignment with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and with guidance from our medical director and health partners, outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022. Individuals participating in athletic activities at schools on Monday, February 21, during the Presidents Day holiday, may opt to do so without masks. Alberto M. Carvalho’s Twitter