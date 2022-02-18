Las Vegas woman who pushed elderly man off bus, leading to his death, gets prison sentence

By Mallika Kallingal, Andy Rose and Danielle Sills, CNN

A Las Vegas woman who admitted to pushing an elderly man off a public transit bus in 2019 was sentenced to prison Friday as part of a plea bargain.

Cadesha Bishop, who was 25 years old at the time of the crime, received a sentence of eight to 20 years for abuse of an older person resulting in death.

On March 21, 2019, Bishop was captured on bus surveillance video arguing with Serge Fournier, 74. When the vehicle stopped and Fournier turned his back to exit the bus, Bishop was seen pushing him, causing him to fall onto the sidewalk below.

Fournier was hospitalized later that day and died more than a month later of complications from blunt force trauma to the torso, according to the Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner. Officials then ruled his death a homicide.

At sentencing, Bishop was given credit for the 252 days of time served.

CNN has reached out to the Public Defender’s Office for comment and is awaiting a response.

