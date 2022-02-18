Governor Newsom plans to hold gun industry accountable with proposed bills

DEL MAR, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom and local leaders announced a new package of gun safety legislation.

These were called for by Newsom in December to hold the gun industry accountable through private lawsuits and a bill that would prohibit the advertising of certain categories of weapons to children.

“California will continue to lead the fight to end gun violence with bold action to tackle the national crisis putting millions of Californians at risk,” Governor Newsom said. “It’s time to go on the offensive with new measures that empower individuals to hold irresponsible and negligent gun industry actors to account, crack down on shameful advertising that targets our kids and more. This is not about attacking law-abiding gun owners – it’s about stopping the tragic violence ravaging communities across the country.” Governor Gavin Newsom

AB 1594 would allow individuals and the Attorney General to sue firearm manufacturers and sellers.

AB 2571 would prohibit the marketing of weapons to children.

AB 1621 would tighten ghost gun restrictions.

The Governor's proposed Real Public Safety Plan would create a statewide gun buyback program to provide matching grants and safe-disposal opportunities to get guns off the streets.