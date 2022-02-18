Fleet advisory for entangled whale near Monterey Bay

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is issuing a statewide fleet advisory for the commercial Dungeness crab fishery because of reports of a humpback whale entanglement.

Reports of a whale with heavy lines from unknown fishing gear were first reported in January around five miles west of Cypress Point near Monterey Bay.

CDFW is encouraging that commercial fleet and mariners lookout for any entangled whale in this area and please contact the U.S. Coast Gaurd or call the Entanglement Reporting Hotline at (877) SOS-WHAL or (877) 767-9425.

Do not attempt to approach or disentangle the whale if spotted.