America’s doctor, family get COVID-19 despite safeguards

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he and his young family have COVID-19 despite their best efforts to avoid infection by getting vaccinated and taking other precautions. Friday on Twitter, Murthy said, that “when you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing … our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can.” As new cases and hospitalizations plummet, and deaths have finally started to decline, the Murthy family’s bout with COVID calls attention to the lingering risks of a virus that many people have started assuming is finally on the way out.