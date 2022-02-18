A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week. The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed Friday that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records that Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago and that the matter had been sent to the Department of Justice. Also Friday, a federal judge rejected Trump’s efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers over the Jan. 6 insurrection. And on Thursday, a judge in New York ruled that he must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices.