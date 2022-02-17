Unmanned aircraft crashes in South Monterey County

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash of a Joby Aero experimental aircraft that happened on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

According to NTSB a "JOBY S4 UAS" crashed into the ground during a remote test flight near Fort Hunter Liggett.

NTSB is sending a team of three investigators to determine how the crash happened from a technological standpoint.

No injuries were reported as it was an unmanned aircraft.